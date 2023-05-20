Partnership between Azerbaijan and US helps advance prosperity across region - Biden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The partnership between Azerbaijan and the United States has helped advance prosperity across the region. Together, we are combating terrorism, addressing narcotics trafficking, and countering the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, said President of the United States of America Joseph R. Biden as he sent a letter of congratulation to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day.

“We have stood together to advance European energy security, particularly during Russia’s brutal war against the people of Ukraine. The United States will continue to support a sustainable and just peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia – which will promote security and prosperity across the South Caucasus for generations to come.

In the year ahead, I look forward to strengthening our partnership even further – including deepening our security and economic cooperation. And, I wish you a joyous national holiday,” the U.S. President said in his message.