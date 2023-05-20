President Ilham Aliyev continues to receive letters on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Republic of Indonesia and on my personal behalf, I cordially congratulate Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is celebrated on May 28.

I sincerely hope that our two nations` friendly relations will continue to grow and to contribute in the promotion of peace and prosperity in our respective regions.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter said.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Iraq, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Azerbaijan – the Independence Day.

Taking this opportunity, I express the depth of cooperation between our friendly countries and peoples, and wish the government and people of Azerbaijan prosperity and progress.

With deep respect and appreciation," the letter said.