Azerbaijan, Lithuania sign documents

VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 22. A ceremony of signing Azerbaijan-Lithuania documents was held with participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in Vilnius, Trend reports.

The following documents have been signed:

- "Agreement on cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Lithuania";

- "Program of cooperation between the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Lithuania for 2024-2025";

- "Agreement on cooperation in the field of youth policy between the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Social Security and Labor of the Republic of Lithuania".