Armenia destroyed entire infrastructure in Azerbaijani territories during occupation - Chair of Azerbaijani Parliament (UPDATE)

Added details, first version published at 11:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Armenians destroyed the entire infrastructure in the territories of Azerbaijan during the occupation, Chair of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova said, Trend reports.

Gafarova made the remark at the conference themed "Role of national parliaments in promoting security and stability through the green economy, transport coordination, and sustainable development" in Baku.

"You will see the destruction that the Armenians have committed there, visiting these territories. At the same time, you will witness the restoration and construction works carried out by Azerbaijan on liberated lands" she said.

Gafarova added that Armenia also committed ecological terror there, destroying forests, and nature reserves, exploiting natural resources and polluting rivers.

The conference is being held under the joint organization of the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

Along with Gafarova, President of the OSCE PA Margareta Cederfelt, President of the Parliament of Montenegro Danijela Durovic, Secretary General of the OSCE PA Roberto Montella, and other persons are also taking part in the event.

The conference will feature panel discussions on the "Role of green concepts and technologies in sustainable development and economic recovery" and "Strengthening sustainability of supply chains through the promotion of international transport and trade for sustainable development".