Azerbaijan-West relations of great importance in context of energy security - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The relations between Azerbaijan and the West are of great importance in the context of energy security, political expert Ilyas Huseynov told Trend.

"Azerbaijan meets Europe's energy needs in the current geopolitical realities. Meanwhile, security issues are also important. The partnership between Azerbaijan and the US includes joint fight against terrorism and drug trafficking. Prevention of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction is also one of the basic principles of interstate relations," he said.

He added that Azerbaijan stands for the preservation of international peace and security.

Huseynov also pointed that in terms of fighting international terrorism, Azerbaijan contributed by liberating its lands from the long-lasting Armenian occupation.

"Azerbaijan is the initiator of the signing of the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan determines the peace agenda in the region by working on these processes," he said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.