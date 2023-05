BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A working visit of a delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov to the US began on May 17, 2023, the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The delegation, on May 18, met with members of the US Senate, Senators Tom Cotton, Ben Cardin, members of the House of Representatives Jack Bergman, Chuck Fleischmann, Mike Ezell and Robert Aderholt.

