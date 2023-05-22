Azerbaijani deputy FM holds meetings in US (PHOTO) (UPDATE-2)

Last version published at 13:33

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A working visit of a delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov to the US began on May 17, 2023, the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

The delegation, on May 18, met with members of the US Senate, Senators Tom Cotton, and Ben Cardin, and members of the House of Representatives Jack Bergman, Chuck Fleischmann, Mike Ezell, and Robert Aderholt.

During the meetings, the American side was informed about the bilateral relations between the US and Azerbaijan, as well as about the processes taking place in the region, and negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia.

The members of the Congress were also told about the ongoing mine threat in the post-conflict period (Second Karabakh War), and the work on the restoration of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

Moreover, it was highlighted that the unfounded information that radical Armenian organizations operating in the US presented to members of Congress in connection with the establishment of the new checkpoint on Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, and the nomination of unilateral resolutions by members of the US Congress in this context that do not serve the national interests of the US, harm relations between the two countries, as well as negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the meetings, opinions were exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, the delegation visited the US-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and met with activists of the Azerbaijani community living in the US state of South Carolina, Columbia, and adjacent states.

During the visit to New York, the delegation met with Edward Mermelstein, the city's Commissioner for International Affairs.

The deputy minister also held a meeting with the local Azerbaijani community in the above city.

The delegation's visit, which provides for a number of more meetings in the US, will last until May 24.