We see Azerbaijan as growing economic power with huge energy potential - Gitanas Nauseda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Azerbaijan is an important partner of Lithuania and we are interested in searching for mutually beneficial opportunities. We see Azerbaijan as a growing economic power with a huge energy potential and aspirations to diversify, President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda said on May 22 at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Business Forum in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"Various sectors of Azerbaijan’s economy such as information technologies, logistics, manufacturing, advanced food industries and renewable energy attract Lithuanian entrepreneurs. This much we can bring to the table," he said.