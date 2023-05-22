Development of net zero economies could also bring Lithuania’s and Azerbaijan’s economies closer - Gitanas Nauseda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The development of the net zero economies could also bring Lithuania’s and Azerbaijan’s economies closer. Our confidence today is boosted by the magnificent energy transition within the last decade. It allowed Lithuania to become the first European country to completely stop imports of Russian energy supplies including oil, electricity, and natural gas, President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda said on May 22 at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Business Forum in Vilnius, Trend reports.

"Currently, there is an approach to the economic models based on low fixed price energy to be generated from renewable resources both onshore and offshore. That will strongly increase the competitiveness of our manufacturing and services sectors. Azerbaijan’s businesses are welcome to join in and reap the benefits," he said.