Azerbaijan holds practical classes with cadets in field withdrawal (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Commando Initial Courses with the participation of the 4th year cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev continue at the Commando Mountain Training Center, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Accordingto the plan, after delivery of the safety rules, the cadets of the military institute are accomplishing various standards of drill and physical training. They improve the skills in bringing weapons to the state of combat readiness, as well as detecting and destroying with fire imaginary enemy targets.

During the field training held in a military camp in the territory of settlements, the military personnel involved in the courses is practicing modern combat methods, mountain climbing and other activities in conditions corresponding to real combat.

The main attention of the commando training courses, which are conducted in accordance with the Turkish model, is focused on improving the theoretical knowledge and field skills of the cadets. The classes are held for the purpose of training professional officers.