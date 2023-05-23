Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan approves list of foundations established for public, social purposes - decree

Politics Materials 23 May 2023 15:06 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the list of foundations established for public and social purposes, Trend reports.

According to the decree, the "List of foundations established for public and social purposes" was approved.

This list includes:

1. Heydar Aliyev Foundation

2. Karabakh Revival Foundation

3. Foundation to support disabled military servicemen and families of martyrs who protected the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan (YASHAT Foundation).

