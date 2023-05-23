OSCE PA delegation visits Azerbaijani Zangilan, following Baku conference (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 18:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Margareta Cederfelt, President of the Parliament of Montenegro Danijela Durovic, Secretary General of the OSCE PA Roberto Montella, Deputy Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Jonas Jarutis, representatives of OSCE PA member states and international organizations have visited Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district, Trend reports.

Previously, they took part in conference on "Role of national parliaments in promoting security and stability through the green economy, transport coordination and sustainable development", organized by the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the OSCE PA, held in Baku.

The guests were accompanied by Azerbaijani MP, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, Chairman of the OSCE PA General Committee on Economic Affairs, Science, Technology and Environment Azay Guliyev, MP Igbal Mammadov and Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the OSCE Rovshan Sadigbayli.

As part of the visit, the guests arrived at Zangilan International Airport, where they were informed about the airport’s technical capabilities. Then the guests arrived in the district’s Jahangirbayli village.

There, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region Vahid Hajiyev informed the guests about the restoration of Zangilan and other territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, the ongoing construction work, including restoration work in Jahangirbayli village, and the village’s development plan.

Then, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action Samir Poladov informed about the mines massively planted by Armenian armed forces during the period of occupation and the mine clearing process.

The mine clearing process was also demonstrated.

Besides, the guests saw the consequences of the destruction caused by Armenia during the occupation and it was brought to the guests’ attention that during the occupation, Armenia destroyed Azerbaijani forests and nature reserves, illegally used Azerbaijani natural resources, polluted the soil and rivers, including trans-boundary rivers.

The guests were informed that during the occupation, cities and towns of Azerbaijan, monuments of culture and religion, libraries were destroyed by Armenia.

Further, a trip to the ‘smart’ Aghali village of the Zangilan district took place. Extensive information was provided on the work done within the ‘smart’ village and green energy projects.

In Aghali village, the conference participants got acquainted with the ‘Dove’ monument-fountain complex, symbolizing the eternal peace in Azerbaijani ancestral lands, which were occupied for about 30 years, as well as with the ASAN (Azerbaijan Service and Assessment Network) Service Center and others newly built facilities. The guests talked to the village residents and took photos with them.

Zangilan district was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.