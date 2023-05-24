Azerbaijani FM's letter regarding servicemen captured by Armenia circulated as UN document (UPDATE)

First version published on 15:19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's letter to the UN Secretary-General regarding Azerbaijani servicemen Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov captured by Armenian troops, has been distributed as a document of the UN Security Council and the General Assembly, the ministry told Trend.

The letter expresses serious concern that Armenia, contrary to international humanitarian law, does not return the servicemen to Azerbaijan, who got lost in conditions of limited visibility due to adverse weather conditions, and who were subjected to torture.

It was brought to the attention of the UN Secretary-General that despite the presence of evidence of torture on social networks and other open sources, the Armenian side has not punished those responsible.

A “trial” was organized on the so-called “charges” against Azerbaijani soldiers and a “decree” was issued on the arrest of Agshin Babirov for 11 years, 6 months, and 15 days.

The letter says that the so-called "trial" organized by Armenia took place a few days after the four-day talks in Washington between the foreign ministers of the two countries on the eve of the meeting of the heads of state of the two countries with the mediation of the EU and other partners.

The letter also notes that contradictory statements were made by Armenian officials regarding the captured Azerbaijani servicemen, and this irresponsible behavior of Armenia once again demonstrates its disregard for international humanitarian law and the principles of humanism.

It is brought to attention that the Armenian side has not reciprocated Azerbaijan's measures for the return of Armenian servicemen, in particular for the immediate return of more than 10 Armenian servicemen who got lost and crossed the border, and this indicates that Armenia is not interested in measures to establish peace and trust in the region.