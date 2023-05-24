US ready to support peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia - US Chief Adviser (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Chief Adviser of the US State Department for Negotiations in the Caucasus Louis Bono, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The sides discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the current state of negotiations on the "On peace and building interstate relations" agreement project, the results of recent meetings held in this context, and prospects for negotiations during the meeting.

Azerbaijani FM also drew attention to Azerbaijan's position on the opening of communications and the delimitation process.

Louis Bono said that the US is ready to support the peace process by all means, noting that it is necessary to ensure peace and tranquility for the development of the region.

The sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.