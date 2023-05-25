Second Int'l Conference on humanitarian mine action kicks off in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 12:40

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, May 25. The 2nd International Conference on humanitarian mine action and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has started in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The conference is held at the Aghdam Conference Center with the joint organization of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and the UN.

The main purpose of the event, which is a continuation of the International Conference on humanitarian mine action and the SDGs, held on from March 30 through April 1, 2022, is to bring to the attention of the international community and parties interested in combating the mine threat consequences faced by the country.

Moreover, taking into account the global nature of the problem, the conference is designed to present national and global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on humanitarian de-mining, strengthening joint partnership and support in this direction.

The conference is attended by about 160 representatives from 51 countries, including former heads of state and government, members of parliaments of several countries, the UN headquarters senior staff, representatives of reputable international organizations, institutions working in the field of mine clearance, as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in the country.

The conference participants first got acquainted with the exhibition organized at the Aghdam Conference Center.

Also, a car, that was blown up by a mine on April 28, 2023 in the direction of of the village of Tapgaragoyunlu of Tartar district, was shown at the exhibition. The mentioned explosion took the lives of several people.