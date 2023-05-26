President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to President of Georgia on country's Independence Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Madame President,

I cordially congratulate you and convey best wishes on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Independence Day on May 26.

It is gratifying to see today’s level of relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia nurturing from the will of our peoples living in the conditions of centuries’ long friendship, good neighborhood and harmony. Mutual support and confidence, close collaboration, and large regional projects we implement jointly are fundamental factors defining our strategic partnership and alliance.

Today, there are good opportunities to further develop our mutually beneficial cooperation and enriching it with new contents, and elevating our partnership to the higher level that would serve to the prosperity of our countries and thriving of our region.

I am confident that we will succeed to further foster traditional friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia, and expand our mutually beneficial interaction both bilaterally and multilaterally by our joint efforts in line with interests of our peoples.

On such remarkable holiday, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia," the letter said.