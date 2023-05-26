Azerbaijani society’s multicultural values hold great importance - LDS Church (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Multicultural values of Azerbaijani society are extremely important, David Bednar, member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church) located in Utah (US), said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan as a multinational and multi-confessional state, where representatives of all religions live in peace and prosperity, has become one of the global centers of intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue.

According to the minister, a number of globally significant initiatives, including the Baku Process initiated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, were put forward and Azerbaijan also held a number of important international events in this direction, including the UN Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations.

Bayramov also said that Azerbaijan, where comprehensive attention and care is provided for the cultural and religious heritage of various peoples, is one of the countries where there are exemplary relations between states and religion, and Christians in the country, freely preserve their traditions, religious beliefs, culture, actively participate in all spheres of the social and cultural life of Azerbaijan.

The minister also informed about the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories and the ethnic cleansing carried out by Armenia.

Information was also provided on the reconstruction and construction work in Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period [following the 2020 second Karabakh war], and its efforts to ensure peace and stability.

Armenia's attempts to impede this process and the remaining mine threat were emphasized.

Bednar noted that he’s aware of the tolerance and multiculturalism traditions in Azerbaijan, as well as important initiatives promoting interreligious dialogue.

He also noted that the values which Azerbaijani society has in the current period when discrimination on religious, racial, and ethnic grounds becomes especially acute at the international level, are extremely significant.

He stressed the interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of various church programs.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.