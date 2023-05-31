Azerbaijan makes amendments to "Regulations on Security Service of President of Azerbaijan" (UPDATE)

Added details, first publication at 16:47

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to the "Regulations on the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan", approved by Decree No. 1290 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on February 19, 2021.

Amendments to the "Regulations on the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by Decree No. 1290 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 19, 2021 (Collection of Legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 2021, No. 2, Article 132) have been approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan must prepare and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan offers related to the Position and description of the official emblem of the Security Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within a month.