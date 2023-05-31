Foreign ministries of Azerbaijan, Pakistan hold political consultations (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

First version published at 19:23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Pakistan took place in Baku on May 31, 2023, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The delegation of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, and Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Asad Majeed Khan.

The sides exchanged their views on cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, education, culture, energy, tourism and other spheres. Moreover, the importance of mutual visits, in particular parliamentary diplomacy, was highlighted, and its positive impact on many areas of bilateral relations was noted.

Mammadov spoke in detail about the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period (second Karabakh war), the process of mine clearance, renovation and construction in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, as well as about the Great Return program, green energy and smart city projects.

Pakistan's firm position during the second Karabakh war, as well as its unconditional support and solidarity with Azerbaijan were emphasized.

In the discussions, it was noted that 2022 was remembered for such a significant date as the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. At the same time, satisfaction was expressed with the current high level of their relations built on friendship and brotherhood.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on multilateral cooperation, regional issues and other topics.