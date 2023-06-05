Matter of captured servicemen discussed at Azerbaijan-Armenia bilateral meetings - FM (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The issue of Azerbaijani servicemen captured by Armenia was discussed at bilateral meetings with the representatives of Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters, Trend reports.

Armenia has opened a criminal case against Azerbaijani servicemen. One of them has already been sentenced to 11 and a half years in prison. Foremost, I want to note that during bilateral meetings with the Armenian side, as well as meetings with international mediators, and representatives of other states, we drew attention to this issue,” Bayramov said.

“We have put on the agenda that this case is perceived as a complete violation of previous agreements, and it is important to influence Armenia in this direction. An agreement has been recently reached between the two countries on the importance of returning servicemen who inadvertently crossed the border,” he added.

“The Azerbaijani side returned more than 10 Armenian military and civilians as a result of this agreement. We believe that the step taken by Armenia is another strike against building trust," he said.