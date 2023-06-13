Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
13 June 2023
Opening of Zangezur corridor is inevitable - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. We have had an exchange of views on the soonest opening of the Zangezur corridor. The sooner it opens, the better it is. Opening of the Zangezur corridor is inevitable, ” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement following an expanded meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

“We will continue our efforts in this direction either way. Opening of this corridor will open up new opportunities for all the countries and have a positive impact on the regional cooperation,” the head of state underlined.

