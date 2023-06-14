Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs attend BSEC Council Meeting (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on June 13, 12:54

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and his Türkish colleague Hakan Fidan have attended the 46th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Speaking at the meeting chaired by the BSEC Chairman-in-Office, First Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic, Bayramov informed in detail the event participants about the restoration and reconstruction work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, and the country's efforts to ensure peace in the region.

The minister also spoke about the importance of establishing a green energy zone in the liberated territories, international transport and communication links, the Zangazur corridor, and stressed the importance of gas exports to Europe and the agreements signed in this direction.

He noted that Azerbaijan in the BSEC plays the role of a coordinating country in the working groups on culture, tourism, ICT, institutional reforms, and SMEs.

Besides, Bayramov emphasized that from July 1, 2023, Azerbaijan will assume the functions of a coordinating country in the BSEC Energy Working Group for two years.

At the end of the meeting, the final protocol and a number of important decisions were adopted, the chairmanship was transferred from Serbia to Türkiye.

The relationship between Azerbaijan and Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation dates back to 1992 when Azerbaijan signed Istanbul Summit Declaration and the Bosphorus Statement.

Azerbaijan is one of the founding members of the BSEC and since June 25, 1992. The country collaborates on trade, customs, transport, energy, environment, information and communications, science and technology issues based on mutual interests with the member states.