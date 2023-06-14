Opening of Zangazur Corridor to further boost work of Türkiye’s ports (UPDATE)

Details added, first published at 19:38 on June 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The opening of the Zangazur Corridor will further boost the work of Türkiye’s ports, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said, Trend reports.

The ministry believes that the Zangazur Corridor is one of the most relevant transport corridors of modern time, the opening of this corridor will serve the development of the region as a whole, including Armenia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made his first official visit to Azerbaijan yesterday after being elected to the presidency.

While receiving President Erdogan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said that opening of the Zangazur corridor is inevitable.

"We will continue our efforts in this direction either way. Opening of this corridor will open up new opportunities for all the countries and have a positive impact on the regional cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev said.

Erdogan noted during his speech that the issues related to the Zangazur Corridor should be resolved as soon as possible.