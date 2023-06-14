Erdogan sure progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process to help latter normalize ties with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Progress in Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process will significantly contribute to normalization of Türkiye's relations with Armenia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters after his return from Azerbaijan, where he was on a state visit, Trend reports.

"We see how the doors to a peaceful future are opening in the region after all the suffering. We expect all interested parties to act responsibly so as not to miss this opportunity," he said.

The diplomatic relations between Armenia and Türkiye have been officially non-existent since the early 1990s. In 1993, Türkiye reacted to the first Karabakh war, by closing its border with Armenia out of support for Azerbaijan.

In December 2021, Armenia and Türkiye announced appointing special envoys who met in Moscow in January 2022, with positive international reactions for attempts of normalizing relations. On January 1, 2022, Armenia lifted the embargo on import of goods from Türkiye.