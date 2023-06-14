Launch of EU monitoring mission in Armenia happens unilaterally, without consent of Azerbaijan - Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The launch of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia took place unilaterally, on a non-consensual basis, without the consent of the Azerbaijani side and other regional players and without proper reporting, Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, following the opening of three operational centers of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, Trend reports.

According to her, this only confirms the true background of the EU policy in the region, the main thing for which is squeezing Russia out of the South Caucasus, turning the region into an arena of geopolitical confrontation to the detriment of the fundamental interests of the people living here.

"Obviously, the increase in the number of EU "monitoring" bases in Armenia has nothing to do with the task of establishing stability and peace in relations between Baku and Yerevan. The non-accountability of the EU mission to the international community and, above all, to Azerbaijan and Armenia, reinforces suspicions that there is a hidden agenda in EU activities "on the ground", the presence of a "second bottom" in the mandate of the mission under the guise of its "civilian" nature. Considering all the circumstances, not only we have numerous legitimate questions about the real motives of the EU's actions in the region," she said.

According to the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, there is no "added value" from the dubious activity of the EU "experts" in the area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.