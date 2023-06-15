Health condition of Azerbaijani serviceman injured following Armenian provocation revealed (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 13:15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The health condition of the Azerbaijani serviceman of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elshan Rustamov injured as a result of Armenia's provocation on June 15, 2023 at 08:45 (GMT +4) has been revealed, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

He has been sent to a military hospital, his condition is currently stable.

Rustamov, who was serving at the border checkpoint on the Lachin-Khankendi road, was injured as a result of opening fire by Armenian Armed Forces from the territory of Armenia. The Armenian Armed Forces' firing point was suppressed by return fire, the combat situation is under the control of Azerbaijani units.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22 at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 at 12:00 (GMT+4), the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.