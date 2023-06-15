You can compare Baku with any most developed and beautiful city in the world - Shehbaz Sharif

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. What I have seen since last night reflects your vision, your leadership and your dynamic efforts to build your country over the years, said Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as he held an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“Without being afraid of contradiction, I can say that I can compare what I have seen in Baku so far. You can compare this city with any most developed and beautiful city in the world. And there is no exaggeration here,” the Prime Minister underlined.