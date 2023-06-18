Western Azerbaijan Community holds productive meeting with UNHCR representatives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The Western Azerbaijan Community, an organization dedicated to uniting Azerbaijani refugees from Armenia and advocating for their right to return, hosted a meeting today with representatives from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan, Trend reported citing facebook account of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

Recognizing the importance of international support in facilitating return process, the Community had previously reached out to the United Nations Secretary General, seeking the assistance by the UN and that of its specialized organizations.

The exchange of views during the meeting covered a range of topics, including repatriation, reintegration, the solution to the problems of the refugees, and the forthcoming commemoration of the World Refugee Day.

The Western Azerbaijan Community commends the UNHCR for its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of refugees worldwide.