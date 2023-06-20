Azerbaijani Army positions in Nakhchivan subjected to fire (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. On June 20, starting from 16:30 to 17:25, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Moreover, at about 20:10 members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha region.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned directions", the ministry noted.