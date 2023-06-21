Hypocricy of Armenian MFA has no borders, says Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. Hypocricy of MFA of Armenia has no borders, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada tweeted, Trend reports.

"Hypocricy of MFA of Armenia has no borders!

A country responsible for ethnic cleansing of more than 1 million Azerbaijanis and multiple of massacres against civilians disseminates false narratives distorting historical facts.

Such false claims that also disrespect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan show the disinterest of Armenia in normalization of relations with Azerbaijan, and understand the legitimate grievances of Azerbaijanis suffered as a result of Armenia's aggression,” he said.