Armenia subjects Azerbaijani Army positions to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Units of the Armenian armed forces from positions located in the direction of the settlement of Brun of the Gorus district fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the settlement of Ahmadli of the Lachin district at 02:15 (GMT+4) on June 22, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, members of illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, fired small arms at positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Khojavend, Shusha and Khojaly districts from 23:05 (GMT+4) on June 21 to 08:15 (GMT+4) on June 22.

The units of the Azerbaijani army have taken adequate response measures in all these areas.

Also, members of illegal Armenian armed formations, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to establish long-term fortifications in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the directions of the Aghdam and Khojaly districts.

As a result of the urgent measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army, engineering work was immediately stopped.