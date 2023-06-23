Establishment of new combat units is one of important factors for increasing our combat capability - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “The process of upgrading the structure of the Ministry of Defense is also underway, and this process continues. I am sure that the decisions made regarding military education will bear fruit in the near future,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“The establishment of new combat units, first of all, the creation of a Commando Force is one of the important factors for increasing our combat capability,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.