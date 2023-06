BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding the highest "Major General" military rank to the servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the order, the highest "Major General" military rank is awarded to:

Colonel Elmir Ibrahimov

Colonel Arif Hasanov

Colonel Islam Amiragayev

Colonel Bilal Chompuzov

Colonel Ilgar Gafarov