Program of meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in US made public

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The program of the meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers has been made public, Trend reports.

Secretary Antony Blinken will hold bilateral meetings with Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

Afterwards, he will participate in an opening plenary session with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center.

The talks between the foreign ministers of the two counties will continue through June 29. They will primarily focus on the draft peace agreement.

