Global community should take action to prevent construction of metallurgical plant in Armenia - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Global community should take action to prevent the construction of a metallurgical plant in the village of Arazdayan, located on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, Stephen Anguva Shikoli, representative of Network of TB Champions Kenya, told Trend.

“I am strongly opposing the construction of this factory, because those chemicals that are going to come out from the production process at this facility will pollute the environment not only around it, but also in a wider region. The air we breathe, our climate - it is all connected. So, this disastrous construction will eventually pollute the air even in Africa,” he said.

According to the expert, this will hugely affect the wildlife in Kenya, for instance.

“We have already seen such factories around the world killing the nature. All this money disbursed on the construction of this metallurgical plant could have been used to build new hospitals, or schools. So, I call upon the global civil society to oppose the construction of this factory,” he concluded.

It’s worth noting that the Armenian-American steel plant covers an expansive area of 16,500 square meters and is expected to have an annual production capacity of 180,000 tons.