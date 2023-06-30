Media Development Agency issues statement in connection with attack on AzTV employees in France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has issued a statement in connection with the attack on employees of the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, Trend reports.

"Employees of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC were attacked while performing their duties in France, their cameras were taken away and they were threatened with weapons.

This incident is a clear example of pressure on freedom of speech and expression, freedom of journalism in general, and restriction of the rights of journalists to access information.

The Media Development Agency strongly condemns the attack on media representatives carrying out their professional activities and calls on the French authorities and relevant institutions to legally assess the incident, identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

At the same time, the agency calls on international journalistic organizations and institutions specializing in the protection of media rights to take note of this and show solidarity regarding the adoption of legal measures related to the incident," the statement says.

The employees of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (owning AzTV channel) were attacked during filming of protest rallies in France. As a result, the reporter and cameraman were injured, and the camera was taken away and broken. When the AzTV employees demanded the return of the camera, they were threatened with a weapon.

The protests began after the murder of a 17-year-old teenager who disobeyed an order of the traffic police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre in the province of Ile-de-France.