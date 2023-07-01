Azerbaijan hands over bodies of two servicemen to Armenia (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Conditions were created for handing over the bodies of two Armenian servicemen killed during 'Revenge-2' military operation, carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh by the Azerbaijani army on June 28 in response to the provocations of the Armenian side, to Armenia, Trend reports.

The bodies of the killed servicemen of the Armenian illegal armed groups [which remained in Karabakh contrary to the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders] killed in Karabakh were accompanied by their relatives. The bodies were taken to Armenia through the Lachin border checkpoint.

The process has been held today through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

During the 'Revenge-2' operation, five members of the illegal Armenian armed formations, including two servicemen of the Armenian armed forces, were killed.