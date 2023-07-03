Trial of Armenian saboteurs violating state border of Azerbaijan kicks off (UPDATE)

details added, first published at 09:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The trial of Armenian saboteurs who violated the state border of Azerbaijan kicks off today, Trend reports.

A preparatory hearing will be held in the Sumgait Court on Grave Crimes under the chairmanship of Judge Fahmin Gumbatov.

The preliminary investigation found that Armenian citizens, servicemen Arut Khovakimyan and Karen Gazaryan, intending to commit a terrorist attack on the territory of Azerbaijan, illegally crossed the protected state border of Azerbaijan, using force with firearms against servicemen of the Zangilan border detachment of the State Border Service on May 26, 2023, at about 19:00 (GMT+4).

There are solid suspicions to believe that they carried firearms and ammunition with them, they opened fire on military personnel of a military unit in the village of Razdara of the Zangilan district.

During the arrest of members of the Armenian sabotage group who tried to escape, one AKM brand firearm and a clip with 10 5.45 mm caliber cartridges were seized from Arut Khovakimyan.

Arut Khovakimyan and Karen Gazaryan were charged under the articles 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons by prior agreement), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of persons by prior agreement, using firearms), 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, carrying, possession of firearms by a group of persons in collusion), 283.2.1 (incitement of ethnic hatred and enmity with the use of violence) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or an organized group) of the Criminal Code.

The criminal case was sent to the Court on Grave Crimes for consideration on June 21.