BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. A preparatory meeting of senior officials is being held in Azerbaijan on the eve of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which will be held on July 5-6, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, at the preparatory meeting over the next two days, the draft final document of the NAM will be considered.

Will be updated