US believes that Armenian residents of Karabakh will be able to live safely within Azerbaijan - ambassador

Politics Materials 3 July 2023 23:18 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The US believes that the Armenian residents of Karabakh will be able to live safely within Azerbaijan, US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien said, Trend reports.

"The US believes that any kind of negotiations is a positive trend. The US is a supporter of peace in the South Caucasus We propose to focus on transport links. A developed transport network will benefit Armenia and reduce its dependence on 2-3 markets," she said.

According to her, the US wants the end result of the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be a lasting peace in the interests of the parties.

