We highly appreciate efforts of US in normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 4 July 2023 11:12 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. We highly appreciate the efforts of the United States in normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter addressed to President of the United States Joseph Biden, Trend reports.

"Presently, a favorable environment has emerged for ushering in lasting peace in the South Caucasus. We highly appreciate the efforts by the U.S. in normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the process of preparing the peace agreement based on the norms and principles of international law," President Ilham Aliyev said in the letter.

