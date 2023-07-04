Azerbaijan allocates substantial investments for road construction project in Zardab, following presidential decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On measures for the construction of the Aghabagi-Kendabil-Shikhbagi-Nezeralili highway of the Zardab district", Trend reports.

According to the decree, 6.4 million manat ($3.7 million) have been allocated to the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan provided in the State budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for the construction of the highway connecting 4 settlements with a population of 4,000 people.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in part 1 of this order. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been instructed to resolve issues arising from this order.