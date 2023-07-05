Iranian FM arrives in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian has arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement. Due to the diversity of its member countries, the Non-Aligned Movement has a special opportunity to strengthen multilateralism and common thinking to meet new global challenges. Also, this visit will be an opportunity to monitor and develop the policy of good neighborliness in the region," the minister wrote on his Twitter page.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries will be held in Baku on July 5-6.