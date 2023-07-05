Currently we are also working on establishment of NAM women platform - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The institutional development of the Non-Aligned Movement, namely, the establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network and NAM Youth Organization in 2021 and 2022 respectively is another achievement of the Azerbaijani chairmanship, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau entitled “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges”, Trend reports.

“Currently we are also working on the establishment of the NAM women platform. With these steps towards the institutional sustainability, we will definitely leave a successful legacy to incoming chairs,” the head of state added.