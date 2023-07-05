One of countries still pursuing neo-colonialism is France - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. One of the countries that still pursuing the neo-colonialism is France. French administered territories outside Europe are nasty remains of the French colonial empire, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that France must respect the sovereignty of the Comoros over the island of Mayotte as well as the rights of the New Caledonian people and other peoples in French overseas communities and territories.