Azerbaijan is very much concerned by the rising tendency towards neo-colonialism - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 5 July 2023 10:37 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan is very much concerned by the rising tendency towards neo-colonialism, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau entitled “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges” in Baku.

The head of state pointed out that the NAM, which was created as a result of decolonization process, should vigorously combat this shameful legacy of the past and contribute to its full elimination.

