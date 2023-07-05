Azerbaijan is among the most ten heavily mine-infested countries in the world now - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan is among the most ten heavily mine-infested countries in the world now. Some 300 Azerbaijanis have been killed or seriously injured in mine incidents since the end of the Patriotic War in November 2020, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

“Each mine explosion in the liberated territories is a continuation of long list of war crimes committed by Armenia. The landmine problem is a violation of fundamental human rights of Azerbaijani people by Armenia,” the head of state added.