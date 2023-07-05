Azerbaijan makes its contribution to solving and discussing challenges facing world - UN SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijan has made its contribution to solving and discussing the challenges facing the world, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said, Trend reports.

This is stated in the letter from the UN Secretary-General addressed to the participants of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, which was read out by Director of the UN Geneva Office Tatiana Valovaya.

"Climate change is one of the main challenges, and it affects all nations. During my chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan has contributed to the solution and discussion of the challenges facing the world," he said.

The meeting of the ministers of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement is being held in Baku. The meeting is attended by representatives of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement. It will last until July 6.

A total of 120 participating states, 18 observers and 10 international organizations, including Azerbaijan, have played an important role in the history of the Non-Aligned Movement.