If Armenia is really interested in achieving peace in the region, then its armed forces must completely leave Karabakh - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Shortly after the end of the conflict, Azerbaijan presented five basic principles for signing peace treaty with Armenia based on the mutual recognition of each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

“Although Armenia had to recognize Karabakh as a part of Azerbaijan, there are still remnants of Armenian armed forces in the territories of Azerbaijan where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed. If Armenia is really interested in achieving the long-awaited peace in the region, then its armed forces must completely leave the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Armenian military and para-military elements on the ground should be disarmed,” the head of state emphasized.