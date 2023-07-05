Armenia also impedes opening of Zangazur corridor - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Armenia also impedes the opening of Zangazur corridor, which will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This is another commitment of Armenia deriving from the capitulation act it signed on 10 November 2020, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau.

The head of state extended his deep gratitude to Non-Aligned Movement countries for their principled stance in supporting the just position of Azerbaijan during and after the end of occupation.

“I especially refer two specific cases in 2020 and 2022, when NAM countries prevented one-sided and biased anti-Azerbaijani statements from passing in the UN Security Council,” President Ilham Aliyev added.